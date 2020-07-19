MONTE MAR BOWLS CLUB. Sunday 14th July





The first Chicken Run since the lockdown was a great success, even though we were restricted because of social distancing.

The maximum of thirty six players took part on three rinks of trips, played in two sessions. The winners of the chickens were, Tanya Oliver, Len Council and Jim Shearing. Iain Sheridan, Mike Roberts and George Brown won the eggs.

Thank you to Howie Williams, Paula and Don Cleeter who donated the chickens and of course Julia and Ian Hamilton who donated the eggs. The football card was won by Paul Dodd, thank you to all who took part.

