



Before going on to report this week’s games the sad news came through over the weekend that one of our latest recruits, Alan Carter, sadly passed away after having endured a long illness. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

Monday and it was Greensomes. For those reading this and wondering what’s that all about it’s a game played in pairs with both teeing off, choosing the best shot and then playing that ball alternatively. Trevor Pullyblank and Reg Akehurst took 1st place with a nett score of 70. (Mind you Trevor did reverse his buggy into Nigel Price forcing him to take an early bath!) Second with a score of 71 was Dave Pulling together with Graham Murray.

As handicap secretary, Alan Douglas will be performing a bit of self harming after winning Wednesday’s Stableford with 42 points. Behind him, both on 37 points were Mike Chapman and Nigel Price. Mike took 2nd place on countback as he managed to score 22 on the back nine holes.

It’s official! We’re back at Las Ramblas as of next Wednesday.

Friday saw two of our ‘old stagers’ John Shervell and Mike Mahony take the gold in a 2 ball better ball. With a fantastic 48 points they beat their nearest rivals Nigel Price and John Dobson by two.

Thanks go again to Mike Mahony for allowing me to refer to his recent book on golf. In chapter one he gives invaluable tips on ‘How to properly line up your 4th putt’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell