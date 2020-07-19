LA MARINA BOWLS CLUB REPORT by Barry Latham





Last round the of the Pairs League on another sunny day saw the crowds roll up to show their support. I lost count after nineteen. Pressure, disappointment, brilliant shots and some very lucky ones. Mo Kidd had a very lucky one which ended winning the end. Every one knew what they had to do but it didn´t turn out like that.

Those that needed to win didn´t except one and one who needed to lost. Nevertheless there were some exciting matches to watch. Lesley and Dave Joynes played Jan and Pete Parsons both needed a win. Strangely the Parsons beat the Joynes 19 – 12 but still ended up second in Group 2 whereas the Joynes stayed top of Group 1 because all those in with chance below them lost.

So there is your first finalist for the Final on Saturday. Jan and Peter lost out on shot difference to John Rae and the fabulous Dave McGaw (so he says). They played Steve Douglas and Mo Kidd who they beat 15 – 9. This just edged them into Saturday´s Final by winning Group 2. I suppose I better mention the rest. I was asked not mention NJ so I won´t.

Kath and Jim Manning played Alex Whyte and Tom Spencer and Alex and Tom had a good win 20 – 5. Paul and Jean Tregoing played Carol and Mike Smith and won 15 – 7. After a slow start they had some good wins and finished not far from the top. A great game between Margaret McLauglin and Shirley Hadaway versus Garth Slater and Geoff Halfhyde which in an 11 all draw with a long lasting measure on the last end.

Both needed to win but they provided some good viewing. Another close finish saw Cliff Rawlinson and Desna Lowe pinch it 11 – 10 on the last end against Mike and Anne Stone.