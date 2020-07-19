



Carp-R-Us fished their final match before taking a break for the Summer at El Bosquet. This was the annual Pairs Cup match and the winning pair were Alan Priest and Roy Dainty. Alan fished feeder with maggots on peg 12 to weigh in 17.72kg, which was also the best individual weight on the day by a long way, Roy backing him up with 4.85kg from peg 5. Runners-up were Alan Smith and Terry Screen.

In general pegs 1 – 10 fished poorly and there were two dry nets in this section, whilst 11 – 16 fished better although for some reason the carp were reluctant to show and mainly mullet were caught.

