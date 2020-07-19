A hundred umbrellas to promote local commerce





Torrevieja has spent 17,000 euros on umbrellas and information tents, in order to promote a Commercial and Tourist Incentive Campaign on the town’s main beaches during the summer.

The central Playa del Cura was chosen to showcase the promotion on Friday where more than one hundred white sobrillas were placed on the sand, featuring the logos of of the Town Hall, Apymeco and the slogan “You want to trade”, providing a pleasant surprise for early morning bathers.

Once their bathing day was over, they were then allowed to remove the parasol and take it home, according to the statement from the Torrevieja City Council.

The Councillor for Commerce, Rosario Martinez, together with the president of Apymeco, Jorge Almarcha, were on the beach where they helped with the preparation, which is intended to promote local business.

Martínez said that all beaches will benefit “from this unique activity”, Los Náufragos, Los Locos and La Mata, “on dates yet to be determined”, with the intention of thanking all “the holidaymakers for their loyalty in visiting Torrevieja in these difficult and complicated times”.