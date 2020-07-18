Tell William completes fromthehorsesmouth.info Newbury 216-1 accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Mark Tregoning trained Tell William gained a short head photo finish verdict ahead of Kingston Kurrajong at Newbury on Saturday – completing a 216-1 four-horse fromthehorsesmouth.info winning accumulator!

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, four year old Tell William rallied on the rails to snatch victory in the Each Way Extra at bet365 Handicap over 1 mile; Casina di Notte (22-1) was third.

Guru 8-1, Fly Miss Helen 11-4, Method 5-6 and Tell William 5-2 completed the 216-1 rout.

A Yankee bet returned £586. A Lucky 15 bet returned £604.

