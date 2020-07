By Andrew Atkinson

Fly Miss Helen (11-4jf) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection won the bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies Stakes ridden by Sean Levey at Newbury.

Richard Hannon jnr trained two year old Fly Miss Helen gained a 2 1/4 lengths win over Sarsaparilla (15-2) with Sacinth (11-4jf) third.

Guru (8-1) and Fly Miss Helen completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 33-1 double.

