UNMASKED: Hacks to prevent specs steaming and slipping





Specsavers Ópticas shares top tips for wearing glasses with facemasks

FACEMASKS are now as important an item as our keys and wallet when we’re leaving the house, as they must be worn anywhere it is not possible to social distance. Many regions are now bringing in rules to oblige everyone to wear masks in all public spaces, even when social distancing can be respected. These new rules require increased mask use, but for glasses wearers they can create unexpected challenges.

Between March and May, there was a 640% increase in online searches in Spain for how to tackle the problem of glasses steaming up. That is why Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director, is sharing his simple advice to keep vision clear while staying safe.

Mr Edmonds says: ‘There are a few difficulties people face when it comes to wearing a face mask while also wearing glasses. One of the most common complaints is that glasses can get steamed up, making it more difficult to see. Wherever possible, particularly for healthcare staff and other key workers, our advice is to wear contact lenses. But we appreciate this is not the best option for everyone.

‘If that isn’t an option, you need to make sure that the facemask fits tightly around your nose and cheeks as this reduces the amount of breath escaping and causing condensation on the lenses.’