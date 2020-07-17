



Today, golf carts aren’t just used on the golf course. They have become a mode of transportation for people who want to get around their neighbourhood and are also helpful for small businesses. Manufacturers of golf carts now continue to tweak the golf cats they produce to meet the standards of people using them on the street. Before you buy a golf cart, there are a few things to consider.

The Battery

The battery used in golf cart is a critical part of golf carts. If you have a defective battery, then you won’t be able to go anywhere, especially if the golf cart you have is an electric model. Here is what to look for in a battery:

The voltage -More powerful golf carts need more energy in order to function properly.

Battery life -Make sure the battery that used in golf cart has good battery life. The battery should be able to support a long discharge time.

Maintenance – A battery that doesn't require any maintenance means that there won't be any extra additional fees throughout the course of the battery's life.

Electric or fuel

Whether you choose an electric model or a model that runs on fuel, you’re still saving money on gas by using a golf cart instead of a car. Obviously, if you use an electric model, it will be much better for the environment. The difference between fuel and electric is more than that. Here are a few practical differences:

Cost

Overall, the price of both is very similar. However, golf carts which require a lithium-ion battery can cost much more than those which require lead-acid batteries. Electric golf carts from Chinese manufacturers are the cheapest on the market.

Maintenance and operational cost

In this regard, electric golf carts are cheaper. Electric golf carts have less moving parts, so there is less to replace if something wears out. Also there is no need to buy gas. The price is usually more than what people pay to charge their electric golf cart. However, sometimes batteries need to be replaced every 3-5 years.

Speed

Usually electric old carts are faster than those that run on gasoline.

Your usage

Different models come with different features. Depending on whether you need a golf cart for personal, business, or family use, you will need different features. Here are features to consider when finding one to suit your needs:

Seats – Choose between models with 4, 6 or 8 seats

Storage – Some have more room for luggage and some have less room.

Size of the wheels – If you’re using a golf cart for your business and need to move around heavy equipment, or even if you will be using it in a more hilly area, then you should get a golf cart with bigger wheels so that it can support those needs.

The Takeaway

Golf carts can help save you money no matter what you will be using it for. Whether to get around the neighbourhood or to help with business needs, they are economical and a much friendlier alternative to cars.