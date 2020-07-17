Simple Tips for Health as we all age





By Lisa Jones

Aging happens, there’s not much we can do about it. What we can do though is put into life at any age some simple daily routines that minimise the effects of aging.

Let’s look at these areas;

Food

Fluid

Movement

Brain

Social

Positivity

Food : We want to enjoy our food, and some foods are great for our body and brain health! Eat loads of fruit and vegetables but especially: broccoli, tomatoes, apples, oranges, blueberries, yoghurts, nuts (24 almonds or 7 whole walnuts or 35 peanuts = 5 times a week is all you need) salmon, mackerel, sardines, olive oil instead. My favourites – red wine and dark chocolate!! Let food be thy medicine!!

Fluid: Spain is hot and so we need to drink more. Water is a great choice, add some fruit into it for a different taste, or isotonic drinks in the hottest months. Dehydration can lead to fatigue so if you find yourself tired more than usual, add in some more water to your day. If you are thirsty it is a sign of dehydration so try not to get to that point,

Movement: Anyone want to run a marathon! Not really… Movement is great for us at any age, and it doesn’t have to be running. Aging generally means our metabolism slows down so we can’t eat as much unless we move more – sorry. It is a fact. And being overweight does create health issues so do try not to carry too much excess weight (please)

Brain: the old brain cells get slower along with the body, but there is good news!! Some foods are fantastic for brain regeneration – the ones above basically! How easy is that!. Puzzles are good too, the bigger one is learning new things, which can be scary as we get older. Learning a new game, reading an article that is outside your usual, watch a conversation then talk about it which links nicely into

Social: for any age being social and with others is hugely important for our overall sense of wellbeing. Find an activity you like (a new one!!!) and join in with others as often as you can. Humans are tribal so find your tribe and if you know someone who doesn’t seem to be in one, maybe see if you can bring them into yours? Be careful though that your tribe stays positive…

Positivity: A challenge for ALL ages especially at the moment with the virus and the economic state for many younger people. Staying positive isn’t always easy and it is easy for any of us to get dragged down into moaning and complaining and not see the good around us. This doesn’t help our health at all, so to live WELL longer, aim to be more positive than negative, find good things to talk about, quit the gossip, and there is always something to be grateful for – doesn’t always feel that way, but there is.

I am grateful to have my musings printed here and that you take the time to read them. I do hope they are helpful – live long and prosper!!!..