



By Andrew Atkinson

Punters could raise a glass to Tinto (4.00) if the Amanda Perrett trained four-year-old wins the bet365 Hackwood Stakes Group 3 C1 over 6 furlongs at Newbury on Saturday, under Jason Watson.

Tinto, a noted non-runner last weekend, fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection who finished third of 11 runners at Sandown Park on July 5, over 5 furlongs, won at Newmarket over 5f last month.

Eight year old campaigner The Tin Man, trained by James Fanshawe, ran seventh of 10 in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and is also worthy of each-way support.

The Tin Man, who won at Haydock Park in June over 6 furlongs, has racked up over £1 million in prize-money.

Newmarket based Fanshawe, who offered ten shares in The Tin Man in 2013, has notched up three Group 1 victories, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2017.

The Tin Man has been in training for six and a half years and has his own playpen, revealed Fanshawe: “He’s special – and deserves that,” said Fanshawe of the stables star.

NEWBURY: fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.30 Combine (ew). 1.05 Guru (ew). 1.40 Fly Miss Helen (ew). 2.15 Method. 2.50 Huboor (ew). 3.25 La Lune (ew). 4.00 Tinto (ew); The Tin Man (ew). 4.30 Sir Plato. 5.00 Tell William.

YORK: fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 12.15 Nomadic Empire. 12.45 Chairmanic (ew). 1.20 Sidereal. 1.55 Universal Order. 2.30 Caradoc (ew); Afaak (ew). 3.05 Equilateral. 3.40 Al Muffrih (ew). 4.10 Edraak (ew).

BATH: fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 4.35 Twilight Heir. 5.05 Crime Of Passion (ew). 5.35 Shaun’s Delight (ew). 6.05 Veleta (ew). 6.35 Shoot To Kill. 7.05 Bayston Hill (ew). 7.35 Lafontaine. 8.05 Star Of Athena (ew).

