Marina Baixa in Relleu staging rally tests in Spanish Rally Championship

By Andrew Atkinson

Marina Baixa in the municipality of Relleu will stage rally tests – with different drivers – in the Spanish Rally Championship on July 20 and 21.

On July 20 tests will be undertaken on the CV-778 (Relleu) from junction with CV-782 crossing CV-778 with CV-770, during 8.30am-2.30pm.

On July 21 tests will be undertaken on the CV-778 (Relleu) from junction with CV-782 crossing CV-778 with CV-770, between 8.30am-8pm.

The tests will be carried out in batches of between 20-30 minutes to cause minimum disruption to traffic on the public highway.

On July 21 tests will stop at noon, from 2pm-4pm, and resume until 8pm.  The Automobile Club AIA, the City Council of Relleu and the participating brands, will put all the necessary means to guarantee the safety of tests – personnel with stations at all crossings, departure and arrival – in addition to the personnel authorised to cut off roads.

At the exit of the chosen section there will be fire department, rescue vehicle and ambulance services in situ.

