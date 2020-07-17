CHANNON TO SCORE AT HAYDOCK





Let the Force be with you!

By Andrew Atkinson

EX-England and Southampton star striker Mick Channon trained Air Force Amy under 9st 2lb (7.25) ridden by T. P. O’Shea, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the 1 mile 6 furlongs Class 4 Handicap at Haydock Park on Saturday night.

Air Force Amy, a winner over 1m 4f at Pontefract in 2019, who finished second at Windsor last month over 1m 6f, ran eighth of 17 in July over 1m 3f, plugging on in the final furlong, under 9st 4lbs.

Ian Williams trained six-year-old Harlow (4.20) is tipped each-way in the Class 5 Handicap over 1m 2f under P. J. McDonald.

A winner at Newcastle in 2017, and third at Redcar last month over 7f, Harlow was headed in the final furlong, when finishing second at Yarmouth on July 4 over 1m 3f, when beaten 3/4 length.

Al Ozzdi (4.50) trained by Roger Fell and ridden by J. P. O’Sullivan is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C5 handicap over 1m 2f. A winner at Newcastle over 1m in January, Al Ozzdi was prominent when running second at Hamilton over 1m.

Shepherd’s Way (5.20) trained by M. Camacho and ridden by Tom Eaves, is tipped each-way in the TV Fillies Handicap C5 over 5 furlongs. A winner over 5f at Musselburgh in September, Shepherd’s Way ran fourth at Wolverhampton over 6f behind Charming Spirit.

Red Stripes (5.55) trained by Mrs L. Williamson and ridden by Harrison Shaw is selected each-way in the Class 4 Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Eight-year-old veteran Red Stripes, who ran on to finish fourth over 5f at Hamilton this month, has clocked up victories at Southwell, Chelmsford and Goodwood.

State Of Bliss (6.25) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by P. J. McDonald is selected each-way in the EBF Novice Stakes C5 over 7f.

Madrinho (6.55) trained by Tony Carroll and ridden by Elisha Whittington is selected each-way in the C5 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Mark Johnston saddles Club Wexford (7.55) selected each-way in the Class 2 Handicap over 1 mile under J. P. O’Sullivan.

Richard Fahey trained Splinter (8.25) is selected to land the Class 5, 1 mile Handicap, under Tony Hamilton.

