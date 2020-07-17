



This is Isobel from Germany donating a generous 500 euros and a large bag of bedding to ADAT (Association of Defenders of Animals of Torrevieja) based at the municipal Albergue (animal shelter) in Avenida Los Nénufares, beside the fire station.

ADAT helps provide many things with the remit of the Town Hall, such as more expensive wet and dry food for cats and kittens, as the cats (like people) have different dietary requirements.

In addition ADAT helps to finance the sterilisation of feral street cats in order to control the street cat population as much as possible.

If you care to know more about ADAT, the shelter or indeed like to help in any way contact – alberguecats@gmail.com (Avenida Los Nénufares).