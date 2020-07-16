The Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, whose celebration was scheduled from April 30 to May 3 and had to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, will finally be held from September 3 to 6 at the Real Club Valderrama (San Roque, Sotogrande) and will be part of the remodeled Race to Dubai 2020.

The European Tour returns to action this week in Austria, where two tournaments also valid for the Challenge Tour – the Austrian Open and the Euram Bank Open – will continue its journey with a six-week tour of the United Kingdom before the action reaches Spain and Portugal, where the Portugal Masters will be held from September 10 to 13 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters will be the 25th European Tour tournament to take place at the prestigious Real Club Valderrama, the first course in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup in 1997, an edition in which the great Seve Ballesteros led the European team to victory.

The tournament will be governed by the circuit’s exhaustive health strategy, developed by Dr. Andrew Murray, its medical director, in collaboration with Cignpost, a company specialized in health care, and advisers from many of the 30 countries through which the European Tour passes. .

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters also comes underpinned by the new initiative “Golf for Good”, which aims to support the communities through which the European Tour passes, rewarding true heroes (such as the personnel who face the fight against covid in the first online) and promote the many health benefits of golf.

“We are looking forward to going back to Valderrama to celebrate the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters,” said Peter Adams, tournament director. “I have to extend my most sincere thanks to our main sponsors: to Estrella Damm, in the second year of our agreement, to our hosts of the Real Club Valderrama and to the Junta de Andalucía for their commitment and support in a difficult time for all parties. involved. Our Golf for Good initiative offers us the opportunity to support good causes in the area and help those who have suffered the most during this pandemic. ”

“We are delighted to show one of the best courses in Europe to fans around the world thanks to live television coverage. I must also thank the Royal Spanish Golf Federation and the local health authorities for making the tournament possible, “added Adams.” The safety of the players, our staff and all those involved in the implementation of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters continues to be a priority and this tournament, like the others on the 2020 calendar, will be governed by the circuit’s detailed health strategy. ”

For his part, Gonzaga Escauriaza, president of the RFEG, has also offered his point of view in this regard: “This is splendid news for European golf. Valderrama recovers the prominence it deserves and it will be fantastic to see again a luxury establishment facing the challenge posed by this emblematic golf course ”.

Last year, Christiaan Bezuidenhout took his first European Tour title on a field that is always a great challenge, defeating a group of persecutors that included four Spaniards, including Jon Rahm, current number two in the field. world.

The remodeled 2020 season of the European Tour also includes four Rolex Series tournaments: the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship in October, the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player from December 3-6 and the DP World Tour Championship , a tournament that ends the year and where the champion of the Race to Dubai 2020 will be crowned, from December 10 to 13.

More details of other European Tour tournaments that will take place in September and November will be offered shortly, as the different options offered by the calendar continue to be studied as the world situation evolves.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, tournament of the European Tour valid for the Race to Dubai that is held thanks to the essential collaboration of the Real Club Valderrama, is sponsored by Estrella Damm and the Ministry of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Board of Andalusia, in addition to being co-financed with European funds and declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest by the Spanish Government.