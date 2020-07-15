Two arrested after bomb note on Ryanair flight





By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair have arrested two people who allegedly put a note in a toilet saying there were explosives on board a flight that made an emergency landing on July 13 of flight FR1902, heading to Dublin from Krakow, Poland.

Essex Police said two men aged 26 and 47 have been arrested.

“Following investigations on the plane, we’ve been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

“Two men – aged 47 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and are currently in custody.”

The flight was given a RAF jets Military escort and diverted to Stansted after the captain sent out a distress call.

Armed police surrounded the plane and passengers were evacuated in a secure part of the airport – as specialist officers arrived.

The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely, said a spokesperson from Ryanair.