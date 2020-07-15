Consell to invest 152,000 euros in the Torrevieja Auditorium





In October next year the Torrevieja City Council will assume management of the entire complex, covering an area of more than a hundred thousand sq mtrs.

The Thematic Projects Society has just agreed a contract that will guarantee the maintenance of the facilities of the Torrevieja International Auditorium until the date on which it is scheduled to be transferred to the City Council in October 2021.

The company Audeca has been awarded the work at a cost of 152,000 euros. In the contract, the Thematic Projects Society states that it will relinquish the management of the facilities in October 2021.

The Auditorium has also has guaranteed the programming of shows until that date through their contract with Sonora Productions that re started the programming interrupted during the state of alarm on Saturday July 18 with a children’s show. Most of the performances scheduled for the period of closure have been postponed to the spring of 2021.

The Torrevieja City Council has not yet provided any indication of how it will manage the site once it takes over the management, however it has indicated that it intends to continue the formula for awarding cultural programming and to open the Conservatory, which has been closed since 2011, as a university venue.