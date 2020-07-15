



Alicante contains its only outbreak

The only province that does not have cases in its nursing homes

The province of Alicantehas ended another day with limited numbers of coronavirus cases: three compared to the four registered in Castellón or the 29 in Valencia since yesterday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The province has registered just one outbreak, which was confirmed on Monday in Santa Pola.

On Tuesday there was only one new outbreak in the Valencian Community, in the Valencian town of Fortaleny, with three positive cases, all of them linked to the same family. With this, there are now ten outbreaks in the Valencian Community and thirty new cases in the province of Valencia.

In the province of Alicante, there are currently 19 people admitted to Alicante hospitals, two of them in the ICU. The deaths registered since the beginning of the outbreak have been 512 in the province, while the number of cases is 5,826. There are no cases in any nursing home in the province.

The good news is that the Valencian Community has now gone seven consecutive days without registering any deaths from coronavirus. In addition, during the last day, 63 new discharges of patients cured from coronavirus have been registered, so that the total number of discharges now amounts to 17,439 people.

Currently, 293 cases remain active throughout the Community, representing 1.53% of the total number of positive cases. The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 500,088, of which 371,641 have been through PCR and 128,447 through rapid tests.