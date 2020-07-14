RAF jets scrambled after ‘bomb’ note found in Ryanair plane toilet





By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair have reportedly revealed a note saying there were explosives on board a flight that made an emergency landing on July 13 was found in the toilet of flight FR1902, heading to Dublin from Krakow, Poland.

The flight was given a RAF jets Military escort and diverted to Stansted after the captain sent out a distress call.

Armed police surrounded the plane and passengers were evacuated in a secure part of the airport – as specialist officers arrived.

“A Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin this evening (July 13) discovered a note in one of the toilets – claiming that there were explosives on board.

“The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely,” reported a spokesperson from Ryanair.

No further details are available at the time of going to press. Ryanair recommenced flights to and from Spain in June amid COVID-19 lockdown, including flights to Alicante-Elche airport.