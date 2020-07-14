Pilar de la Horadada calls for the mandatory use of masks





Many visitors come from the neighboring Region of Murcia, where the use of the mask in public spaces is mandatory

The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, has written to the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, requesting that the mandatory use of masks be introduced in the municipality, which borders the Region of Murcia, a region that has already imposed the protection measure in its territory.

The argument of the mayor is that several urbanisations located in Pilar de la Horadada arr the second residence for many Murcia residents. In a statement, Pérez sayss that these are days of great tourist affluence, “which is why it is necessary to take extreme preventative measures to protect the people, both those who come to spend a few days in Pilar de la Horadada and those who reside here all year round”. He also said “it does not make sense that in Murcia they wear masks and, when they come here, their use is not mandatory”.

Pérez has also asked the President for more beach auxiliaries, stating that, “the thirteen auxiliaries that have been sent are insufficient to cover the 4 kilometres of coastline, distributed over eleven beaches.”

He adds that the Local Police and Civil Protection personnel “are dedicated to monitoring the capacity of the beaches, but they are beginning to be overwhelmed because they cannot fully guarantee safety in accordance with government legislation.”

During last weekend, people who wanted to access the beaches of Jesuítas, Conde and Higuericas had to be stopped from entering at various times of the day, until people left, so as not to exceed the capacity.