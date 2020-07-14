La Mata ‘Red flag’ swimmers saved by hero Guardia Civil officer





By Andrew Atkinson

Despite a no swimming Red flag flying at La Mata beach on July 13 a Guardia Civil officer has been deemed a hero after rescuing two swimmers in dangerous sea conditions.

The incident occurred after two swimmers entered the sea on Monday evening and got into difficulties, due to the undercurrents and deadly rip-tides.

The Guardia Civil had received a call from a member of the public and upon arrival at the scene an officer entered the dangerous waters – putting his own life at risk – saving both swimmers.

The incident comes amid an incident on July 10, when a swimmer sadly died. Having been rescued by an off-duty police officer, they were later announced dead at the scene.

Rip currents are a strong force and 70% of people are deemed not able to spot them.

Photos courtesy: www.beachsafe.org.au