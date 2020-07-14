



Valencia, with 24, and Foios, with 12, are the towns that have registered the most cases, according to data updated on Monday by the Generalitat

A total of 30 municipalities in the Valencian Community have added new cases over the weekend. Of these, Valencia (24) and Foios (12) have registered most.

The figures are provided by the Generalitat (updated to July 13), which show how the rate of infection has increased in the capital (last weekend there were 11, and from Monday to Thursday, 15), while in Foios number of cases has doubled due to a family outbreak.

Up to last week the town of l’Horta Nord had only eight cases: seven detected before June and one more at the end of the month. However, over the weekend it has added 12 new cases, bringing the total to 20.

The outbreaks declared this Monday in Borriana and Santa Pola are also included in the data. In Borriana there are seven new cases, bringing the total to 304, while in the Santa Pola there are four more cases, bringing the total number of cases to 71 since the start of the pandemic. Santa Pola had previously seen no new cases since the end of May.

Other municipalities that have new cases are:

Alicante : four cases

Castelló de la Plana : three cases

L’Alcora, Morella, Rafelbunyol and Utiel : two cases each

Alcalà de Xivert, Alcàsser, Alfafar, Benidorm, Burjassot, Elx, Gandia, l’Alfàs del Pi, Vall d’Uixó, Llíria, Manises, Massamagrell, Moncada, Museros, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Quartell, Torrevieja, Vinaròs and Xeraco: one case each.

Several municipalities that have new cases have gone weeks without having new infections. This is the case of l’Alcora, which adds two (13 since the beginning of the pandemic) having not seen cases since the end of May. Alcàsser, l’Alfàs del Pi and Pilar de la Horadada have a similar situation, as does Xeraco, which this weekend has added its second case since the pandemic began.

In total, the 10 localities most affected by the coronavirus since the pandemic began are Valencia (2,264), Alicante (871), Castelló (459), Elx (414), Benidorm (412), Borriana and Torrent tied with 304, Torrevieja (273), Alcoi (253) and Vila-real (223).

62 localities have recent cases of coronavirus

In total, 62 localities have recent cases of coronaviruses, detected in the last 14 days. The municipality with the most is Valencia, with 52 cases, which is the highest number since June 17 (when there were 64).

Castellón de la Plana has 14 recent cases; Burjassot and Foios, 12 each; Borriana, eight, and Elx and Benidorm, seven.