



The Alicante Civil Guard has arrested two men accused of violently killing and robbing ago a 70-year-old British woman at her home in Granja de Rocamora last year. One of the detainees was said to be a friend of the victim, according to the Guardia Civil.

A neighbour notified the Civil Guard of the death after discovering the woman’s body last November bearing apparent signs of violence in the Granja de Rocamora home where the victim lived alone.

At the crime scene, there was nothing, no clues whatsoever that would help officers clear up the crime. The only thing they could say of certainty was that she opened the door to the killer voluntarily, because access to the house had not been forced.

After months of analysis of the little evidence found, the one line of investigation that gained strength was the fact that the offender had to be an acquaintance of the victim. However, the motive could not be established until the arrests took place, both in the Alicante town of Crevillente. The first was on January 9, 2020, in which a 49-year-old man from the Netherlands was arrested; and the second, on January 16, that of a 33-year-old Spaniard.

According to investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Judicial Police, the two detainees went to the victim’s home with the clear intention of robbing her. One of them, a close friend of the deceased, knew that she would open the door for him and welcome him into her home.

DEATH PUNCH

The two detainees, knowing that she kept cash in her home, stole 600 euros and as they left the house one of struck her a fatal blow to the chest, which ended her life.

During the statements from both detainees, they confessed their part in the death of the woman, ratifying in court what was originally said to the agents.

The proceedings have remained secret throughout the duration of the investigation, until this month when a reconstruction of the events was carried out.

Both were arrested for the alleged crimes of murder and robbery with violence, and are being held prison at the disposal of Investigating Court No. 3 of Orihuela (Alicante), which is investigating the case.