



Only two municipalities in the province of Alicante register new coronavirus cases in the last three days

The province of Alicante remains well below the national average in cases while outbreaks in Catalonia, Aragon and Galicia prove to be of concern. The data of infections of the Valencian Community and, in particular, in the province, continue at values ​​toward the very bottom of the infection rate.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, in the last 7 days 102 new cases of covid-19 have been detected in 45 municipalities and of these, 52 were diagnosed in the last three days, which does show an exponential growth in the number of those affected.

These figures include the outbreaks located in the city of València, Llíria and Cullera that resulted in 15 new infections.

In the last three days, only Benidorm and Elche have registered new coronavirus infections. Four of them have been detected in the holiday resort and another two in the municipality of Ilicitano.

Data from the last 7 days, the number of infections in the province is just 23. Benidorm (6 cases) and Elche (5) provide the bulk of these new cases in which Dénia, Pedreguer, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Finestrat, La Vila Joiosa, Alicante, Crevillent, Torrevieja, Novelda, Elda, Villena and Biar registered only one contagion each.