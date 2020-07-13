



Over ninety percent of online activities involve searches. And every day there are billions of users in Google looking for information, virtually about anything. Getting your site to rank high in specific searches is one of the fundamental things you’ll have to incorporate in your online presence. The techniques used here are all part of what’s known as Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE YOUR RANK?

Improving your search engine results page rank generally means optimizing your site, because logically you can’t rank up without it. Since you’re here, I guess you already have an idea of the importance of SEO and now you want to know how? Here are some tips to do it effectively:

1. Have Quality Content

The main component of SEO is content, let’s face it, it’s why people visit your site in the first place. Having valuable content will attract traffic your way, and you can improve your conversions significantly. However, you’ll have to design your content to optimize search engines and users as well.

Studies have shown that a technique called “Skyscraper Technique” has shown some promise in recent years since it’s inception. Essentially you’ll need to search for high-ranking content and create better ones. This could be “How-tos” in eCommerce or DIY home repairs and explain details that are useful for your readers. Focusing on these types of contents will help you gain traffic and backlinks which will help in your rankings.

2. Link Building

This plays an important factor in helping your site rank. If reputable sites (I do mean trustworthy sites), establishes a link to your site, it signals Google that you have some content over your domain which could be valuable to the users. Thus, they’ll put you in a better position in the results page because you’ve gained some rep from other reputable sites.

It is not entirely easy to gain some backlink as you’ll have to connect to publishers, bloggers, or webmasters of those sites with high DA (domain authority). It requires time and dedication but it will ultimately have a tremendous impact on your SEO.

3. Targetted Keywords

Keywords are also important to focus on but once you’ve established them, you won’t really have to spend a lot of time with them afterward. A tailor-fit keyword strategy focused on your specific topic, product, or services will provide you with some guidelines on how to build around it to point users to your website.

This is why when you key in Sacramento SEO, you’ll find that one site holds the top position. It is through their efficient strategy that focuses on selected traffic to come their way, which has made them rank high in their niche.

4. Responsive Website

Because the majority of online users are have now shifted to mobile devices rather than desktop computers, creating a responsive site is more important than ever. Google has included the responsiveness of your site to different devices a factor in the rankings.

5. Get Help from Google

You can use Google Search Console, which is a free tool to help you with your rankings. With this, you’ll be able to analyze traffic, fix errors in crawling/indexing, and monitor your performance.

SEO, when done correctly, will get you to the top of the search results page every time. Optimization doesn’t mean you’ll have to be at it all the time nor does it have a one-time fix, it requires you to regularly monitor your performance and do some tweaks and updates to get the desired improvements. But usually, it doesn’t take long to see the results of your changes and you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of top ranking.