TYSON Fury could be set to face a huge wage cut ahead the two-time heavyweight world champion’s return to the ring, due to the coronavirus situation.

‘Gypsy King’ Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder in February, fighting for a multi-million pounds purse, is currently KO’d into earning future bumper pay packets, as all sports are currently behind closed doors.

Fury and Wilder are eyeing a trilogy fight in December in the wake of Fury cleared by the WBC over alleged glove tampering against Wilder, who he drew against in 2018, and defeated in seven rounds in Las Vegas in February.

Boxing returned on July 10, the first show since the coronavirus shutdown, behind closed doors at BT Sport Studio. Fighters were in isolation for days before the fight, amid COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

British super-bantamweight champion Brad Foster and James Beech junior entered the ring, with both fighters tested for coronavirus in recent weeks and tested twice during fight week. They were also deemed to remain in a booked hotel.

The five bouts were overseen by two masked referees, who showered between bouts. The announcer was outside the ring.

Top boxing promoter Frank Warren says boxing will lose money, as will all sports, with no spectators allowed in venues.

Fighters face COVID-19 testing, isolation, and rings must be cleaned thoroughly by specialised companies, prior to future events. Referees must shower between bouts.

Boxing’s financial backing comes from ticket sales, sponsors and pay-per-view tv revenue.

Warren says boxers like Fury cannot be out of the ring for a year and that big decisions are going to have to be made, amid COVID-19.

Big money venues of Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas have been a huge purse for boxers, but without spectators that has currently changed.

Between 60%-70% of revenues come outside ticket sales – and boxing’s coronavirus affected future has left a huge gap to be filled.

Warren pointed to the return of football in June, behind closed doors, something that lacked his attention.

Although on the ropes, Warren hasn’t thrown in the towel of spectators returning in October for the rescheduled fight between Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce: “Hopefully it will be in front of a live crowd,” said Warren.

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the label of the ‘new normal’ tag, Warren punched: “There is nothing normal about this new reality.”