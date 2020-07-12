



With most of the 100 or more coronavirus outbreaks across Spain situated in the north of the country, and many regions are now introducing a requirement to wear facemasks at all times, the Alicante has just 18 patients hospitalised from the virus across the entire Province, only 4 of which are in ICU.

Free Opera of the very highest quality will also be available on the Orihuela Costa in July and August starting with Puccini’s Tosca, to be shown live from Madrid’s Teatro Royal on Wednesday 22nd. The opera will be shown on a big screen down by the sea in Flamenca Beach starting at 8.30pm.