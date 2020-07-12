



Face Masks to become obligatory from 13th July even when there is a 2m distance between others in MURCIA REGION.

The measure will be approved tomorrow in the Governing Council meeting, which will also analyze the worrying evolution of the pandemic this weekend, with a notable increase in cases.

Since May 21st, the use of the mask is mandatory in Spain in all open or closed public spaces, always when it is not possible to guarantee a physical distance of at least two meters.

But this measure will be eliminated by the Murcian government and a new one put in place for the region.

In short, you will not be able to leave the house without the mask on, and there will be a few exceptions: the consumption of drinks or food in bars and restaurants, when doing sports, on beaches and swimming pools.

The Region of Murcia joins in addition to Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, which were the first to announce the measure.