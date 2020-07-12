



By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Hills trained Prado fromthehorsesmouth.info selection was a 12-1 winning tip at Salisbury on Saturday night, under jockey Jack Mitchell.

Two-year-old Prado beat 2-1 favourite Soft Whisper by 1 3/4 lengths, with Little Rollright (9-1) third, in the Fillies Novice Stakes over 6 furlongs.

“She quickened throughout the race and I had difficulty in pulling her up – she did well after getting in a bit of difficulty,” said Mitchell.

The post Charlie’s fromthehorsesmouth.info darling as Prado wins at 12-1! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.