LOWANS WINS THE MOJO CUP WITH 40 POINTS





Today Friday 10th July Montgo G. S played a Stableford Competition for the Mojo Cup this is sponsored by one of the societies founder members John Costigan who now resides in the UK.

We had a relatively small field of players mainly due to members not being back in Spain. Our winner today was Alan Lowans with an excellent 40 points, 2nd was Geoff Willcock with 35 points, 3rd Nigel Siddall 31 points, 4th Peter Gardiner 30 points and 5th Ros Fletcher also with 30 points. We only had 1 two today and that was achieved on the 16th hole by Ilona Mathieu.

We had 2 guests today Andrew Davies and Mike Butler, Unfortunately Andrew had to retire due to the heat early in the round.

The weather is still extremely hot and humid, but the course is holding up well.

Next week we have the Presidents Cup a Medal competition which is sponsored by the society.