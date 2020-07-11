Local Freemasons help Raquel Paya special needs children.





The Freemasons of local Lodge, Arenal Deportiva, have made a donation of two thousand euros to the Raquel Payá special needs school. This is one of the charities selected for support by the Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Right Worshipful Brother Danny Coburn during his now extended year in Office.

Due to the requirements of the school in normal times and in particular at present, and particularly to the many hardships and problems caused by the current coronavirus pandemic, there are many more calls on the school’s very limited funds than would be expected.

In particular there is a greater demand than usual for staff uniforms which, as you can imagine, are very heavily used and need washing twice per day. This means that each of the one hundred staff, need two uniforms, a total of four thousand. These cost forty euros each! So, it is no small undertaking to constantly supply new, clean uniforms.

When the Masons of the Lodge heard of this, they felt they should offer immediate help. A special vote was held between all members, as there would not be possible to attend a Lodge meeting due to the ongoing lock-down.

The Masons all voted in favour of making this immediate donation to help the school.

In addition to a generous donation of two thousand euros from the Masonic Homes of Valencia organisation, the Lodge agreed to donate a further donation of two thousand euros to permit the purchase of the full four thousand uniforms required. These will be given in the immediate future.