



By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor EXCLUSIVE

Teenager Natalie Baker from La Nucia has been included in Spain’s Synchronised Swimming team – being the first person born in La Nucia to receive a national call-up.

Natalie, 13, will be performing in Madrid this month as part of Spain’s Synchronized Swimming national squad, making La Nucia history in being the first time a swimmer from the Sincro La Nucía has participated in Spain’s Synchronized club.

Natalie qualified after performing in March at the XXI Spanish Junior Artistic Swimming and Children’s Championship, held in Castellón, prior to the COVID-19 State of Alarm.

Natalie was classified as being one of the 12 best swimmers in Spain.

The Spanish children’s team of Synchronized Swimming of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation and the CSD (Higher Sports Council), has seen Natalie training alongside eleven other synchronised swimmers from throughout Spain.

The technical team is made up of coaches Alba Cabello (Fed. Catalana), Andrea Fuertes (AD Sincro Retiro), Ariadna Mestre (CN Sabaell) and Nerea Sánchez (CN Granollers).

The national team of Children’s Artistic Swimming is in Buitrago de Lozoya, Madrid, during July 1-20. Natalie will be hoping to shine, ahead of future call-ups, to retain her place in the elite squad in the European Children’s Championship.

The Sincro La Nucía Club has seen an increase of members by 50% in recent years, with swimmers from Alicante using the modern facilities of the Ciutat Esportiva Camilo Cano de La Nucía, under head coach Antía Arias.