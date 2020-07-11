Indie Angel completes 429-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Indie Angel (11-2) completed a 429-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble at Newmarket on Saturday, under jockey Nicky Mackay in the British Stallions Studs EBF Fillies Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Indie Angel gained a 2 1/4 win ahead of Odyssey Girl, with Fantail finishing third in the Class 2 race.

“We didn’t want to get in front too soon – and won with a bit in hand,” said Mackay.

“I had a bit of a tricky draw on the outside, but managed to find a gap, and despite wandering a little, won comfortably,” said Mackay.

*A Patent £1 (x7 bets £7) returned £629.

John Gosden: Indie Angel 11-2 fromthehorsesmouth.info tip.

