Good News for Playa Flamenca Walking Football





The Town hall has granted permission for the award winning Playa Flamenca “Walking Wanderers” walking football club to restart after the lockdown, The Lockdown started Midnight 13th March The Football will restart 17:00 13th July

If you would like to join this Club which has an excellent social section for players and partners, including cycling and walking etc. contact the club secretary Vicky on vickyhillspain@gmail.com

The Football K.O. Will be at 17:00 arrive at 16:30 at the C.D.M sports center Playa Flamenca for warm up etc.

To play Walking Football the only requirements are that you are over 50 and No skill required. NO Football boots allowed, only trainers or multi stud Astro boots

All safety measures will be adhered to, so bring your own Drinks and Masks. We hope to see you Monday 13th July 16:30.