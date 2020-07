By Andrew Atkinson

Establish (10-1) from 12-1, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the bet365 C2 Mile Handicap at Newmarket (1.50) under jockey David Egan on Saturday.

Trained by Roger Varian, three year old Establish gained an emphatic 5 lengths win over Eastern World (11-5), ridden by William Buick with Finest Sound (5-2) third, under Sylvester De Sousa.

The post Establish fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 tip wins bet365 Mile Handicap appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.