



Mary and Malcolm met in 1968 at the Assembly rooms dance in Worthing, Sussex. They bopped the night away, along with friends, at the start of a long and extremely happy relationship.

As time went by the couple got engaged, marrying in 1970, with the wedding having to take place between hay making and harvest, due to working on the farm.

Fifty years later, just last week, the couple celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary, an occasion they will long remember because of the situation of the Covid virus. They also decided to use the occasion to reaffirm their vows, a ceremony that was conducted in La Siesta by the Reverend Terry Baxter.

The occasion was also enjoyed by many of their friends from the Royal British Legion and TRACS although sons Simon and Carl, along with their wives and four young grandchildren, were unable to be with Malcolm and Mary in Spain but, with the wonders of modern technology, they took part, and actually said a few words, via Zoom.

The couple have been through many hardships, from living apart to being homeless. They have also been fortunate to travel the globe and witness other cultures at first hand which, makes them appreciate what they have today.

They moved to Spain in 2006 where they are now enjoying the lifestyle and weather, but following the purchase of a Park home on the UK’s southern coast, they will now be able to spend a little more time with the family, which they have missed out during this year.