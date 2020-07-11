Cieron speechless as Oxted lands Newmarket July Cup





By Andrew Atkinson

Cieren Fallon rode Roger Teal trained Oxted (12-1) to victory in the Group 1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket, beating fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Sceptical (18-5). Golden Horde ran third, Khaadem was fourth.

“It’s unbelievable. We believed, although we knew what we were up against it,” said delighted Teal.

“Cieren rode a peach – a cool little dude. I think he’s got a bit of a future,” quipped Teal.

“I can’t put it into words,” said Fallon.

Son of six-time champion Flat jockey Kieren Fallon, Cieren added: “I’m speechless! I was just a passenger on a very good horse.

“There’s a lot of pressure going into a Group 1. I spoke to my dad beforehand and he said keep it simple – keep him travelling coming up to the dip – and let him go.”

