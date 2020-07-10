



The Ministry of Health has recorded 333 new cases of coronaviruses diagnosed in the last 24 hours, 92 more than those registered Thursday and the highest figure since last May 22, when some provinces were still in phase 1 of de-escalation.

The data is of particular concern in Catalonia (81 new positives), Aragon (68), Andalusia (32) and Madrid (30), which are the communities that fare the worst. In total, in Spain there have been 253,908 infected since the start of the health crisis. Of all of them, 55 health workers have contracted the disease in the last seven days.

The total number of deaths has increased by two compared to that of the report published this Thursday, and they now total 28,403. In addition, Health has recorded 10 deaths related to Covid-10 with a date of death throughout the last week.

Regarding the number of hospitalised, in the last seven days 156 people were admitted, eight of them in the ICU due to the deterioration of their health.

In the province of Alicante there have been no coronavirus outbreaks although there are five new infections

Friday is also the tenth consecutive day without deaths – No nursing home has registered a case of coronavirus but Valencia has registered a new outbreak in the town of Foios, in which a family of seven has been affected

Throughout the Valencian Community, 24 new cases have been confirmed, the vast majority in the province of Valencia, where there is also a new outbreak, in a family in the town of Foios with seven affected. This is the eighth outbreak registered in the Valencian Community since the arrival of tourists and mobility between the different autonomous communities on June 22.

In the outbreak declared in the city of Castellón, 4 new positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of people affected to 35, although the traceability of all cases is known.

The outbreak of the Rafelbunyol company, of the 117 latest tests carried out, the virus has been ruled out in 112 of them and there are five others pending. The results will be known next Monday.

There have been 62 discharges to patients so that the total number of cured persons now stands at 17,277 people. By provinces: 2,432 in Castellón, 5,780 in Alicante and 9,064 in Valencia, to which must be added 1 displacement to displaced persons.

Valencian hospitals have 55 people admitted. There are 18 patients admitted to Alicante hospitals , one more than on the previous day, 4 of them in the ICU.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 487,974 of which 360,653 have been through PCR and 127,321 through rapid tests.

As for nursing homes, the province of Alicante does not currently have and centres with a case of the virus.