Home James! Doyle to star at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

Newmarket stages the Group 1 Darley July Cup Stakes on Saturday, July 11, on an eight racecard meeting at racing’s Headquarters.

Denis Hogan trained Sceptical (3.35) ridden by Frankie Dettori is fromthehorsesmouth.info selection, with Richard Hannon jnr trained Threat (10-1) ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, tipped each-way.

Commonwealth Cup victor, Clive Cox trained Golden Horde, goes to post in the 13 runners field, ridden by Adam Kirby, along with noted runners Hello Youmzain, Equilateral, Khaadem and Southern Hills.

*Newmarket Darley July Cup Stakes Group 1, 6 furlongs runners and jockeys.

Brando: Tom Eaves

Equilateral: James Doyle

Hello Youmzain: Kevin Stott

Khaadem: Jim Crowley

Namos: William Buick

Oxted: Cieren Fallon

Sceptical: Frankie Dettori (fromthehorsesmouth.info selection)

Shine So Bright: Silvestre de Sousa

Sir Dancealot: Gerald Mosse

Golden Horde: Adam Kirby

Lord Of The Lodge: Ben Curtis

Southern Hills: Ryan Moore

Threat: Oisin Murphy (fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection).

James Doyle has a plethora of fromthehorsesmouth.info fancied rides. Country (12.10) trained by William Haggas is tipped each-way in the bet365 C3 handicap over 1m 4f.

Nasha Nasha (12.45) ridden by Doyle and trained by Charlie Appleby is tipped to land the bet365 Maiden Fillies Stakes over 7f.

Appleby saddles Declaring Love (1.15) ridden by William Buick, tipped to win the bet365 Novice Stakes over 1m. And stablemate Vottoria Light (ew) under Doyle is worthy of each-way support at 8-1.

Willie Haggas trained Surf Dancer (1.50) ridden by Doyle and Establish, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan, are each-way selections.

Alabama Whitman (2.25) (12-1) trained by Richard Spencer and ridden by James Doyle is selected each-way in the British Stallion Stakes EBF Fillies Handicap over 7f. Indie Angel is tipped to win.

William Buick is up on Master of the Seas (3.00) trained by Charlie Appleby, selected each-way in the bet365 G2 over 7furlongs. Seventh Kingdom is tipped to win.

Spanish City (4.10) 12-1 trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Dave Egan is selected each-way in the bet365 Bunbury Cup over 7f, along with Mark Johnston trained Blowing Wind, 14-1, ridden by P. J. McDonald.

ASCOT TIPS. 12.25 Golden Crusader (ew) 7-1. 1.00 Lightness. 1.30 Good Tidings (ew) 5-1. 2.05 Declared Interest. 2.40 Celestran. 3.15 Zaaki (ew) 8-1. 3.50 Pass The Vino (ew) Wedding Date (ew). 4.25 Alphabetical.

