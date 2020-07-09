Employment Workshop makes a difference in Pilar de la Horadada





Staff from the Employment Workshops Program, co-financed by the European Social Fund, have been busy across Pilar de la Horadada during recent months as they tackled 4 major projects at the municipal sports centre, CEIP Martín Artigot, Mil Palmeras gardens and the Raimundo Benedicto Park.

At the municipal sports centre during February, March and June they removed and replaced 400 metres of diseased hedge, carried out improvements to the irrigation network, installed 300 m² of anti-grass mesh, pruned more than 50 palm trees, as well as many basic maintenance tasks, raking and cleaning, maintenance and repair of the irrigation network.

At the CEIP Martín Artigot, they repaired the irrigation network, installing new irrigation pipework in the greenhouse, cleaning and maintenance of tree foundations, as well as planting 50 meters of hedge and the design of garden areas with students and staff

They also cleaned out much of the Mil Palmeras garden area, as well as the design and planting of new gardens and in the fairground located in the Raimundo Benedicto Park, they pruned 590 metres of hedge, in addition to the clearing, cleaning and maintenance of the whole area.