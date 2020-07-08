TRUMP CARD!





Snooker 2020 World Championship. The show must go on – WPBSA chairman

Judd Trump will defend his title in the £500,000 2020 World Snooker Championship, scheduled to get underway at The Crucible in Sheffield on July 31, after the COVID-19 postponement during April and May.

Former finalist Ding Junhui, who missed June’s Coral Tour Championship, has indicated he will take part, along with Sheffield based Yan Bingtao. Former world number five Marco Fu, three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee, and Zhou Yuelong, are reportedly among those who have withdrawn.

Some Chinese based players have declined to take part in the tournament, citing concerns over coronavirus and quarantine regulations. World Snooker confirmed players withdrawals, ranked outside the top 16, meaning they would have had to go through qualifying rounds: “Several players have indicated that they have decided not to travel to the UK,” said a spokesperson.

After snooker returning in June, with matches taking place behind closed doors, details of arrangements for the 2020 World Snooker Championship, along with measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, have yet to be announced.

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) chairman Jason Ferguson said: “We have done everything we can to support our playing membership.

“We appreciate that a small number have indicated their decision not to come to the UK, but the vast majority will compete and, without question, the show must go on.”

The World Championship takes place during July 31- August 16. At present no spectators will be allowed to attend, due to sports events being behind closed doors since the return of sports, after the mid March coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesperson from The Crucible said they are in talks with the possibility of a limited number of spectators being allowed to attend, under Government guidelines of health and safety.

Torrevieja Pool League

The 2020 Torrevieja summer pool league, postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, are planning friendly fixtures following the easing of regulations. Chairman Alan Boswell said: “Due to the current climate and teams being wary of coronavirus the summer league will not take place.

“All outstanding games from the winter league will hopefully be completed before the start of the forthcoming 2020 winter league.”

Bar Santana B, Mi Sol and Fire Station are planning to play friendly games during the summer window, under the relevant guidelines.