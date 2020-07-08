



Over the years, several mathematicians and punters have developed various tricks and techniques on how to win at the game of roulette. While no roulette strategy is 100% accurate, having a plan does increase your chances of winning.

If you’re a beginner, these strategies might not work for you right away. But with consistent practice, you should be able to develop the right plan, save more, and make more wins.

Before picking a strategy, you should learn and dig deeper into the basics of the roulette wheel. There are many variants of roulette with some popular options like American roulette and European roulette. If you choose to play on the internet (via online casinos), you get a lot more options like multi-table roulette and multi-ball.

Roulette Strategies To Follow

There are tons of roulette strategies out there that will give you an edge when making a wager. Note that, while no roulette strategy guarantees success, some are way better than others. Strategies based on statistics and mathematical analysis offer you a better chance than those based on sheer luck or superstition.

Most of these strategies require you to track past results, identify patterns, and use them to your advantage. Others may require that you rely on mathematical principles to help provide structure to your betting.

Progressive Betting Strategy

This is one of the most popular roulette betting tricks or techniques you will find online. This technique makes use of progressive dynamics, meaning, it requires you to progress and top your bet based on the result of a spin. Depending on the outcome of your spin, you would have to either increase or decrease your bet.

There are two progression roulette betting systems in this strategy. The positive progression roulette betting system requires you to top your bet when you make a win and reduce it when you lose. The negative progression system, on the other hand, requires you to top your bet after a loss and decrease it after a win.

1. Martingale Strategy

The martingale strategy is more like the negative progression strategy that requires you to increase your bet when you lose. In this case, you would have to double your bet and continue to do so until you win. At that point, you can then return back to your original bet size.

The merit here is that you can always make a 1-unit profit when you make a win. The problem with this strategy is that you could incur heavy losses quickly. Not only that, but tables also have a bet limit that cannot be exceeded. This makes the Martingale Strategy unattainable.

2. Simple Paroli System

This system is more like the reverse Martingale. Here, you double your bet every time you make a win. Just like the Martingale Strategy, this technique is not easily achievable in a casino. You could eventually lose out after doubling your bet which could cost you your stake and your previous winnings.

3. D’Alembert System

The D’Alembert System is a more realistic roulette betting strategy. For this strategy, you would have to adjust your wager whenever you win or lose. The strategy was proposed by Jean le Rond d’Almbert. This technique requires that you switch your stake at every turn – increasing it by one unit when you lose, and reducing it by one unit when you win.

The best thing about this technique is its flexibility. Since wins and losses fluctuate, you can easily follow up and avoid losing heavily to mistakes. Also, you would only be making small increments or decrements so the price per spin would likely remain within your budget or limit throughout your gaming session.

How To Win At Roulette

Choose a Table

The first step is to pick a table. There are many variants of roulette with European and American roulette being the most popular options. Before deciding on a table, you should calculate the odds of winning and the house edge first to know your chances. Above all, you should learn and understand the principles of roulette before opting for any table.

Make a Bet

Before stepping into a casino or logging into your account, you should decide on how much you want to spend on that entire gaming session. It is important that you keep your bet limit low and never stake more than you can afford. The aftereffect of failing to plan can be quite devastating.

Apply Your Strategy

Once you’ve started playing, you can apply any of the strategies above. These strategies aim at reducing the amount you lose and increasing your wins. To get the best results, stick to one strategy and apply it till you’re ready to change.

Conclusion

To win at the game of roulette takes a lot of practice. You can’t just master it overnight. Also, you would need to apply the right strategy and pick the right table that will boost your winning chances without you incurring heavy losses.