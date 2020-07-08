Racing boost as Richard and Vazquinho re-sign





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel have continued to secure the signings of star players at the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club with Vazquinho and Richard putting pen to paper for the 2020-21 season.

“On behalf of the club it fills us with pride that Vazquinho and Richard have signed new contracts for the forthcoming season.

“The duo are key players at Racing San Miguel and add another piece to complete the jigsaw of the squad, with defender Richard and striker Vazquinho,” said a spokesperson from the San Miguel based club.