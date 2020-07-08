Granny Annie rides PBP





The cycling journey of ling time Rojales resident Anne Allen who tells the story of her life on two wheels, from, being perched on the front of her dad’s bike at the age of two, to learning to ride her own two wheeler and ultimately how she ended up cycling the iconic Paris Brest Paris (PBP) long-distance (1200km) cycling event in her sixties.

There is also a chapter in the book about her cycling wedding, when she stopped off at Gretna Green to get married, whilst cycling from Lands’ End to John O’Groats, raising money for charity along the way.

Learn how Ann, who is currently a board member of Thader Football Club, and a volunteer at the local social centre pensionista club, made the transition from club rider to an ultra-endurance cyclist including tips on training, equipment, nutrition and mindset.

The book is available to buy in kindle or paperback form from Amazon.es or Amazon UK or you can contact Anne by email at: rojales9@yahoo.co.uk from whom the cost is just 10euro.