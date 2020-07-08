Ask the optician – What can I expect when visiting the optician in the “new normal”?





As we come out of lockdown and things start going back to normal, it’s not unusual to feel a bit nervous about visiting your opticians. To make sure it’s as safe as possible for colleagues and customers, Specsavers Ópticas has made some changes to its normal practices.

Here, we asked store director Louise Stone, from Specsavers Ópticas in Javea and Calpe, your questions to help prepare you and to give you peace of mind.

Is it safe to have an eye test?

Yes, it is safe to have an eye test. Specsavers Ópticas has introduced strict hygiene measures, including restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one-time, strict social distancing rules, the use of PPE and in-store hand sanitizer stations. All testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised before and after each use.

Following government guidelines, we request that you wear a protective mask when you come for your appointment

You should have an eye examination every two years or more regularly if advised by your optometrist. A comprehensive eye test includes checking the health of the inner and outer parts of the eye. Even if you’re happy with your vision it’s worth having a regular check-up. Eyes can be affected by a number of conditions which can be picked up earlier through an eye test, giving it less chance of affecting your vision.

Can I just walk into the store or do I need to book ahead?

All customers are being asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or the website to help with social distancing and hygiene measures.

What should people do if they have an eye emergency?

Customers should contact their nearest store via phone to speak with an optometrist. The expert will then decide how best to help.

When looking at frames in store, is it safe to try them on?

Yes, we have introduced a number of hygiene measures to ensure this. For example,

each time a customer tries on a pair of frames, they will be removed from the shop floor, thoroughly sanitised and wiped clean, before being placed back on display.

Specsavers Ópticas have six stores on the Costa Blanca, which are open to provide the full breadth of optical services to their customers, including eye tests, frame repairs and purchasing new glasses, contact lenses and other accessories.