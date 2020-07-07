



IF you are looking for a tropical paradise, then canna or canna lilies, are the plant for you!

Canna will transform a garden into a tropical paradise, with their large paddle-like tropical foliage and abundance of coloured flowers, ranging from white, red, orange or yellow or a combination of colours.

Native to semi-tropical and tropical parts of North and South America, from South Carolina to Argentina and the Caribbean islands, Cannas are low maintenance and fast growing.

Coming in many different sizes, from dwarf plants of approximately 40cm to 2-3 metres tall, they like being in situ of full sun, with moist bog like conditions, in well-drained soil. Feed monthly, to ensure continued flowering.

Foliage can appear, from pure green, greenish blue, coppery to purplish, ruby, or green – with white stripes and mass planting in mixed borders or containers that will offer a dramatic effect.