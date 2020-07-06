



The Orihuela Department of Health had registered one death and five new cases of coronavirus over the weekend while one new case has also been declared in Torrevieja.

The death, the first since 22 June, brings the death toll from the pandemic to 80.

The deceased was in the area treated by the Orihuela Health Department. Thus, the number of deaths in this health area is now 22, while 58 deaths have been recorded in the Torrevieja area.

Health has also confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Vega Baja, five in the Orihuela Health Department (one in the municipality of Benejúzar, one in Bigastro, one in Callosa and three in the city of Orihuela) and one in Torrevieja.

The number of people affected by the pandemic in the region numbers 514, of which 131 are in the Orihuela Health area and 383 in the Torrevieja region.