



Torrevieja Playa del Cura packed

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Playa del Cura beach was busier on the first weekend of July as sunbathers basked in temperatures of almost 30 degrees, amid the ‘new normal’ of the coronavirus pandemic.

June saw the final phases of restrictions movement in place, as easing of the COVID-19 came into play, with Torrevieja initially a ‘ghost town’ as people kept away, as reported by The Leader.

Numbers have increased as an influx of public headed to beaches, that are marked out with health and safety guidelines in place, along the coast. A supervisor was in situ – allowing bathers on-and-off Cura del Playa.

The playa del Cura saw bathers respecting their marked ‘plots’, along with entering and exiting the relevant areas.

Mandatory masks are still to be worn, in certain areas.

A rotary system is in place, as an increase in summer holidaymakers begin to arrive, following flights returning to and from Spain/UK, amongst other destinations, along with thousands of people from Madrid coming to the costa Blanca for annual holidays.