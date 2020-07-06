It’s great to have jump racing back – Donald McCain jnr





By Andrew Atkinson

It’s great to have the jumps racing back – words of Donald McCain junior – after the return to National Hunt racing, amid COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March, soon after the Cheltenham Festival.

The NH campaign got underway at Southwell with NH race meetings taking place at Worcester, Perth, Newton Abbot, Market Rasen, Uttoxeter, Ffos Las, Stratford, Cartmel and Bangor during July.

McCain, 50, son of Ginger McCain, trainer of Aintree Grand National legend Red Rum, is based at Bankhouse on the Cholmondeley Castle 200 acres Estate, Cheshire.

McCain has become a top trainer since taking out a trainer’s licence in the 2006-07 season, including winning the Aintree Grand National with Trevor Hemmings owned Ballabriggs in 2011.

The elite Cheltenham Festival has also proved to be successful for McCain, having saddled Cloudy Lane, Whiteoak, Peddlars Cross and Ballabriggs to victory.

Horses in training at Bankhouse for the 2020-21 National Hunt season include Arab Moon, Carry On, Chelsea Flyer, Craig Star, Federici, Get In Robin, Guildhall, Henry’s Joy, Knockrobin, Malpas and Mount Mews, amongst a plethora of others.

