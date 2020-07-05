



By Andrew Atkinson

Love – fromthehorsesmouth.info selection – saw Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien saddle a victory in The Oaks at Epsom on July 4, ridden by Ryan Moore.

Love made it a Classic double for trainer O’Brien, saddling Serpentine in the Investec Derby and Love in The Oaks at Epsom Downs.

Winner of the 1000 Guineas in June, Love (11-10) favourite, ridden with restraint by Moore, gained a nine lengths win ahead of Ennistymon. Frankly Darling ran third.

“We’re in a very privileged position to train such horses,” said O’Brien.

“This filly is very special. It’s very hard that you could ever have a better filly. You saw what she did in the Guineas, winning by three or four lengths, and she doubled it.

“It’s only her second run of the year – it’s amazing really.”

O’Brien added: “We’ll wait and see and decide (next race). The Irish Oaks was a possibility, so we’ll see how she is over the next few days.

“I think you’d have to think about the Arc in the autumn as we know what three-year-old fillies can do in the Arc.

“I think everything is possible with her and it’s just a question of what the right thing is to do.

“The St Leger comes three weeks or a month before the Arc and if she was going to the Arc, would be it be too tough for a filly to run in the Leger beforehand? I don’t know.”

Images Epsom Park Racecourse Twitter

The post O’BRIEN IN ‘LOVE’ IN OAKS WIN appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.